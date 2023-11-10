Former Northern Cape ANC leader John Block released on parole

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Former African National Congress (ANC) Northern Cape chair and MEC, John Block has been granted parole and has been released.

Block was sentenced to 15 years for corruption and money laundering on 6 December 2016.

Block took the Correctional Services department to court claiming that he qualifies for parole if presidential remissions are taken into account.

In a statement, the department says the Offender Rehabilitation Path is important when they consider an inmate’s suitability for parole.

“Mr. Block was an active inmate, having participated in a number of correctional programmes and went on to obtain a Diploma in Business Management.”

Former ANC NCape chair John Block has been granted parole. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/hRUTl0RK0f — Ulrich Hendriks (@UlrichHendriks) November 10, 2023

