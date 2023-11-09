Defamation case against John Block postponed

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The defamation case against convicted former Northern Cape African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson John Block has been postponed in the Northern Cape High Court.

The case was brought by former Judge President, Frans Kgomo, against Block and his legal representatives.

Judge Kgomo is suing Block and his team for R7.1 million for alleging that he influenced the decision for Block to be found guilty in 2016.

During that case, Block’s legal representatives alleged that Judge Frans Kgomo and the trial judge at that time collaborated to find him guilty.

Block testified that the matter was reported to the Judicial Services Commission who declined to investigate the matter and did not pursue it further.

During his testimony in court, Block says he heard the allegations that Judge Frans Kgomo and the trial Judge collaborated to put him behind bars.

The court heard the allegations were made in court chambers and were never made public until the lawsuit.

“It was raised with Judge Phatshoane; it was raised with the Judicial Services Commission. When they completed their processes I made peace with it, I accept that everyone made peace with it. It was after that like I said we never went public about it, we kept it to the relevant forums,” said Block.

Kgomo’s representative insists that Block and his representatives based their allegations on hearsay as Block did not know who the Judge was that overheard the allegations that Kgomo colluded to have him convicted.

“If my senior counsel did not know who the judge was then he said he is convinced that Mr Mjila and Mr Matlale know the identity who am I? He did not disclose it to senior counsel,” said Block.

The defamation matter was postponed as Block will be in court on Friday for another matter related to his application for remission of his sentence for his corruption matter.