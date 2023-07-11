The former Northern Cape MEC of Transport, Roads and Public Works, John Block appeared virtually in the Kimberley Magistrate Court on new charges following his alleged part in the awarding of a tender for the construction of the Kimberley Mental Health Hospital in 2003.

Block appeared together with his co-accused the former HOD of Transport, Roads and Public Works, Patience Mokhali and Babereki Consulting Engineering Director, Tshegolekae Motaung.

Babereki Consulting is accused No.: 3 in the matter.

The former ANC Chairperson and MEC and his other two co-accused are charged with fraud for the alleged part played in the awarding of a tender for the construction of the Kimberley Mental Hospital in 2003.

The construction of the hospital took 14 years and cost the South African taxpayer over R1 billion.

The provincial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mojalefa Senokoatsane says the investigations are still ongoing.

“The investigations are ongoing in this matter. As we heard, there are also documents from the Department of Health, nationally, that we are still (need) to get. So, it is a long process until trial stage. What we can say as the National Prosecuting Authority, we only take cases that we believe that there is evidence and there is a case against the accused that they need to answer to in court,” Senokoatsane explains.

Meanwhile, Tony Smith a supporter of John Block says there is no case against Block as the matter is politically motivated.

“The case is politically motivated and is biased. There is no trial here,” says Smith.

During the court proceeding, the defence for Block mentioned that they will be applying for bail and the matter was postponed to the 1st of August for a bail hearing.

“So, today, we heard through his legal representative that they will be applying for bail so the matter has been postponed for accused No.: 2, which is Mr John Block, to the 1st of August to afford him the opportunity to apply for bail even though he is serving 15 years for another matter,” Senokoatsane elaborates.