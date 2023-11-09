State witness in the Meyiwa trial to be re-examined

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

State prosecutor George Baloyi is expected to re-examine state witness Sergeant Vusimuzi Mogane in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria today.

Mogane is one of the investigating officers called to testify in the trial of five men accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana captain in 2014 at Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

The defence is challenging the admissibility of the pointing out and confession statements reportedly made by the first and second accused.

Yesterday, Advocate Zandile Mshololo representing the fifth accused, questioned Mogane about whether the second accused, Bongani Ntanzi, had slept prior to making one of the alleged confession statements at Moroka police station on June 19, 2020.

Mshololo pointed out that Ntanzi was only in the cells for two hours and 20 minutes.

Mshololo: “Am I correct that the accused number 2 was taken to Colonel Raphadu [Lieutenant-Colonel Moholo Solomon Raphadu] he had not slept, he had only been kept in the police cells for 2 hours, 20 minutes?”

Mogane: “I cannot say he did not sleep because in the cells they are taken by the officers from that police station.”

VIDEO | The report below has more details: