Gauteng Portfolio Committee calls for tight security for matric exams

The Gauteng Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has called on law enforcement agencies to work closely with education officials to stamp out any irregularities, intimidation and violence during the matric exams.

Incidents of violence have been reported in some townships across the province.

The committee’s chairperson Bandile Masuku says violent incidents have the potential to negatively affect the grade 12 examinations.

“The Committee calls on Law Enforcement Agencies to tighten security measures around schools where grade 12 learners are expected to write their examination and to respond with speed to any potential incident which is likely to compromise the integrity and credibility of these examinations.”

“The committee further calls on Law Enforcement Agencies to be on high alert to respond to any form of security-related incidents during this period and priorities the safe storage and delivery of examination papers.”

Over 700 000 full-time candidates are writing the National Senior Certificate final examinations.

Education Minister Angie Motshekga wishes the class of 2023 well in their examinations.

