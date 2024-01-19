Over 130 prison inmates wrote exams in class of 2023: Motshekga

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says it is commendable that more than 130 of the 900 000 matriculation 2023 candidates who wrote the exams were prison inmates.

The Matric Class of 2023 has achieved an 82.9% pass rate. This is up almost three percentage points from the 80.1% pass rate of the class of 2022.

Motshekga says, “We are also reporting on learners from correctional facilities 137 of them set for exams. 90 of them got bachelors. 34 got diplomas. Therefore, 93.2% of full-time candidates in correctional facilities who wrote the exams passed. They gave us 278 distinctions. We also aggregate information according to Genda. 56.4 candidates were girls, and 43.6 were boys.”

