Motshekga to mark Schools Democracy Week in Soweto

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is set to commemorate Schools Democracy Week today at the Pace Commercial College in Jabulani, Soweto.

The event, an annual program organised by the department in collaboration with the Electoral Commission (IEC), aims to promote active citizenship among young learners across the nation.

According to the Department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, the initiative serves as a reminder to students about the attainment of freedom and democracy, as well as the significance of elections.

Mhlanga emphasized the importance of encouraging learners to engage in various activities that demonstrate their understanding of democracy, such as poetry, drama and poster making.

Mhlanga states, “We urge them to do different things to bring democracy into action from poetry, drama, posters and other things to indicate their understanding of the initiative. So, they have been doing that and it’s been working and if you listen to what the IEC is saying now is that the number of young people registered has increased, so we’re happy with the outcome of what we’ve been doing.”