SAPOHR calls for law amendment for inmate employment opportunities

The South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights (SAPOHR) is calling for the amendment of the law to allow inmates who have served their term to be able to find jobs in the country.

This follows the Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola’s release of inmates’ 2023 matric exam results.

Inmates have been doing well in their matric exams for the last two years. However, SAPOHR’s Miles Bhudu says the National Senior Certificate awarded to inmates is useless.

“What happens after those certificates have been issued for passing grade 12? Those qualifications become immediately useless when you come out of here and you want to use your achievement to better your life. You are told that you have to wait for ten long grown-out years to get your criminal record expunged before you can use what you have invested whilst you were in prison, and it has been happening for the past thirty years in our democracy.”

VIDEO: Matric Results 2023 | Minister Lamola releases the 2023 matric results for inmates