Limpopo MEC hails remarkable matric results, calls for celebration

The Limpopo Education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has described the province’s improved matriculation results as an achievement worth celebrating.

Limpopo has improved its pass rate by 7%, from 72.1% in 2022 to 79.5% in 2023.

Announcing the provincial results in Polokwane, Lerule-Ramakhanya says, “We are not only celebrating the increase in percentage, but I’m glad to announce that we have moved from what we called the last spot. At the last time we fought last year, we had decreased by 5.2%. The class of 2023 has really made the province proud. The province has indeed outperformed itself qualitatively and quantitatively.”

The most improved district in Limpopo in the 2023 matriculation results is Mopani West, which has achieved an 83.8% pass rate. It has increased by 16.7%.

The MEC for Education says Capricorn South and Vhembe East are the best-performing districts. “The district that we are recognising as the best improved its performance by 16.7%. In 2022, they achieved 67.1%, and now, in 2023, they have achieved 83.8% in Mopani West.”

Class of 2023 | Limpopo records highest improvement

Northern Academy Secondary School in the Pietersburg circuit and Setotolwane Secondary School in the Maraba circuit, both in the Capricorn South district of Limpopo, are the best-performing independent and public special schools, respectively.

Lerule-Ramakhanya says six of the eight candidates who wrote matriculation exams at Setotolwane achieved bachelor passes.

“The best-performing independent school in our province is Northern Academy Secondary. Best-Performing Public Special School All eight candidates who wrote at this school passed, and six of them achieved bachelor’s degrees. The school in it is none other than Setotolwane Secondary.”

Mbilwi Secondary School in Vhembe East is the best-performing public ordinary school in Limpopo. It made history in 2007 by becoming the first black school outside the former Model C school system to be admitted into the elite Club 100 of the schools that produce a 100% pass rate in mathematics.

Thengwe Secondary School, outside Thohoyandou and Taxilla, The combined schools in the Pietersburg circuit are also among the best performers in the province.

“With 197 bachelors, Taxilla Combined is one of the best performing public ordinary schools, followed by Thengwe Secondary and Vhembe East Sibasa Mbilwi Secondary.”

Mbilwi Secondary School in Thohoyandou has produced top achievers in life sciences, mathematics, and physical sciences in Limpopo.

Position number one with 243 candidates is Vhembe East Sibasa Circuit Mbilwi Secondary School.

Additional Reporting by Michael Makungo