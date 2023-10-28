JMPD investigating alleged attack on motorist by officers

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Johannesburg’s Metro Police (JMPD) is investigating two of its officers for the alleged assault of a motorist in Randburg, north of Johannesburg last night.

It’s understood there was an altercation between the motorist and the two officers over an expired license disc.

It’s not clear whether the Metro officers have been charged with assault.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla says the motorist sustained injuries to his head and torso.

“The JMPD does not condone such behaviour from its members and we must take immediate action to address this matter. The JMPD acknowledges the seriousness of the matter and to effectively address this incident, it is paramount that a thorough and impartial investigation must take place.”