Law enforcement deployed at three Cape Town RWC viewing venues

Law enforcement agencies will be deployed at three Rugby World Cup viewing venues in Cape Town in preparation of the finals.

The designated sites are in Bree Street in the CBD, the Monwabisi Sports Centre in Langa and the Westridge Civic Centre in Mitchell’s Plain.

Expectations are high in Cape Town as the Springboks take on the All Blacks in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris tonight. The two nations will play against each other in a final for the second time.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis explains, “The Springboks have brought our country together so remarkably. It has been so wonderful to see and so heartwarming for all South Africans, that we wanted to set up spaces for Capetonians from around the City, to celebrate this. What I know is going to be a victory together and to back our Boks together.”

Capetonians say they hope the Boks will be victorious.

” I’m hoping we gonna mash them. I hope we gonna beat them up. I think we’ve got a lot of forwards. So maybe we can match them. As long as they don’t get to throw the ball around I think it will be alright. ”

“We hope we will win and 100 percent convinced we will and that nobody gets hurt and that everybody just enjoys the game. I think they have come so far and they will put everything in and when they put everything in it will be a win.”

“It’s going be the same results. You wake up this morning you feel extra proud being a South African and you and today there’s a special feeling around the area today. And I just feel like no matter what happens today, I think we going to be proud of the boys but I definitely see Siya Kolisi lifting the trophy and becoming the greatest Springbok captain of all time.”