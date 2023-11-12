KZNPremier Dube-Ncube rubbishes claims of being undermined

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube says she is a strong leader who will not be intimidated.

She was responding to the video that has gone viral showing the Economic Development MEC, Siboniso Duma, lifting the Webb Ellis Rugby World Cup trophy with Springbok’s Eben Etzebeth instead of her.

This has caused tension between the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) and the party’s provincial leadership.

The League’s secretary Dina Pule accused Duma of sexism.

The party’s provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele had defended Duma who attacked Pule in the process.

Dube-Ncube says she knows her worth.

“I do not believe that I can be overshadowed. I think I’m woman enough, I’m strong enough and I am a leader enough. I do not believe that any woman at any time needs to feel overshadowed.”

“I think we need to understand that we are leaders in our own right and we should not feel intimidated in any way or any shape or form,” adds Dube-Ncube.

