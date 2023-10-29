Acclaimed film producer applauds Springboks for winning RWC

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Acclaimed South African film producer – Anant Singh – has congratulated the Springboks on their Rugby World Cup victory in Paris on Saturday night.

Singh was among the South African fans who watched the cup final at the Stade de France.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also travelled to France to watch the Springboks play in the final game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Singh says South Africans needed this important moment.

“Congratulations to Siya Kolisi and the team. They played wonderfully. It’s such a magical atmosphere; so many South Africans here enjoying this experience. And at home it’s pandemonium, I’m sure.”

“It’s great to be here with Siya Kolisi, the team, President Ramaphosa and so many other supporters. Well done and we should all be proud. We need this moment to lift us up and be the great nation that awe are,” adds Singh.

The video below is reporting more on the story