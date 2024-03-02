Bulls take on Stormers, Lions vs Sharks in URC derbies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The United Rugby Championship is one of the main items on the sports menu today, and in particular in South Africa. Two derbies will be played, one in Johannesburg and the other just across the Jukskei River, in Pretoria.

The Lions host the Sharks in Johannesburg at three o’clock this afternoon, a match the hosts need to win to keep their play-off hopes alive. The Sharks on the other hand, will be desperate to make their presence in the competition felt after nine losses in 10 matches this season.

The match of the day, is the traditional North/South derby at Loftus Versfeld featuring the Bulls and the Stormers. The visitors will go into the match having beaten their hosts the last seven times they met and are odds on favourites. However, both teams are serious URC play-off contenders.

Kick-off at Loftus is just after five o’clock this afternoon

Previous URC-related video: Previewing the all South African United Rugby Championship final