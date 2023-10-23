Chiefs, Ntseki part ways

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Kaizer Chiefs and coach Molefi Ntseki have parted ways four months into his appointment.

In a statement, Chiefs say following a meeting on Monday morning, Ntseki’s tenure as head coach of Kaizer Chiefs has ended amicably by mutual consent.

Chiefs lost 1-nil to AmaZulu in the quarterfinals of the Carling Black Label knockout tournament at the FNB stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi were booted out of the MTN8 in the semi-final by Mamelodi Sundowns during Ntseki’s tenure with the team still looking to win its first major trophy in eight years.

Chiefs lie eighth on the DSTV Premiership after nine games having won three of their matches, losing four and drawing twice since he took over the reins replacing Arthur Zwane as coach.

Cavin Johnson, who was announced as head of development last month, will take over as the first team coach on an interim basis. – Percy Nkatlo