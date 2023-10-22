Police launch manhunt for murder suspect who absconded bail

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for murder-accused Bright Mchunu, a 41-year-old security guard who disappeared after being released on bail last year.

Mchunu was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting an employee of the Steve Tshwete Municipality and injuring others in August last year.

The victims were part of a group of municipal workers who were protesting in support of their colleagues who had been suspended.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, has called on anyone who might have information on Mchunu’s whereabouts to contact the police.

“He was granted R10 000 bail in September 2022. The proceedings continued in court until 09 March 2023. But thereafter, Mchunu never returned to court. The matter was postponed to 11 April 2023, where a warrant for his arrest was issued. Mchunu’s last known address is Mbongolweni at Eshowe in the KZN Province,” says Mdhluli.