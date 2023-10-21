We are on the cusp of making history again: Sport Minister Zizi Kodwa

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa says today is a historic day in South African sport, ahead of tonight’s Rugby World Cup semi-final in Paris.

South Africa will be taking on England, the only team through to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals with a 100 percent record, progressing with five wins from five games.

The Springboks, the defending champions have long set the sort of standards to which England coach Steve Borthwick’s men aspire.

Speaking to SABC News in Paris, Kodwa says this is a proud moment for SA.

“This is a special moment for the country. We are on the cusp again of making history as South Africa and as you know sport, rugby in particular, has a particular significance in nation-building and social cohesion in the country, simply because of its history. And I think it’s one sport that comes out over a period of time since 1995 when our former president walked at Ellis Park wearing that no 6 jersey and he almost fought against his own colleagues to keep the Springboks.”

VIDEO | Minister Kodwa speaks to SABC News’ Leanne Manas about tonight’s game: