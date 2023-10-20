‘Service delivery issues raised by NW residents mostly resolved’

Reading Time: 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa says 80% of the service delivery concerns that were raised by residents of the North West in March last year have been resolved.

📸 President @CyrilRamaphosa conducts a site visit of the construction of the 25 ML Ikageng Reservoir Water Treatment, accompanied by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr. Senzo Mchunu and Acting Premier of the North West Province, Mr. Nono Maloyi during his return visit to… pic.twitter.com/ei0z8AZp4L — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 20, 2023

The President says the provision of water and electricity are just some of the services that have been improved.

However, infrastructure and crime remain a challenge in the North West.

The upgraded reservoir will convey water to Ikageng Proper, Ikageng Ext 1,4,5,9,12, Potchindustria, Mohadin and the Northern portion of Ikageng Ext 7 and is also suitable to cater for further future developments. pic.twitter.com/WTgwVYsJcm — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) October 20, 2023

Just outside the Ikaneng stadium where the President addressed a marquee packed with North West residents is a road riddled with potholes.

After his address, Ramaphosa acknowledged that more still needs to be done.

“Well, 80% of those things that were raised and that we could measure and of course we still remain with huge challenges all round and we admit that but what is important is our people’s admission that they can see that there is progress that is being made and that is the real core of our message, that we are making progress. We are turning things around and we start off with load shedding. Load shedding we’ve turned the corner. It was a horrible period that we went through, we’ve turned the corner. The issue of water, we are now on top of the solutions that can be brought to bare.”