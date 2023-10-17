‘President did not act irrationally in AmaZulu King’s certification’

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Lawyers for President Cyril Ramaphosa have argued at the High Court in Pretoria that he did not act irrationally when he issued a certificate of recognition to the AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.

Lawyers for Prince Mbonisi ka Bhekuzulu on behalf of some members of the royal family argued the president issued the certificate prematurely. They argue an identification and election process was not done by the royal family including the practice of some traditions.

The President’s lawyers however have argued that he relied on a judgment by the Pietermaritzburg High Court which recognised Misuzulu as King-elect after being identified by the royal family members at a meeting.

Advocate Marumo Moerane is Ramaphosa’s legal counsel.

“Justice Madondo states that Prince Misuzulu was designated heir and prince elect of the Zulu kingdom in terms of the Zulu customary law in terms of customs and had been identified and nominated by the Zulu royal family as a successor to the late Isilo not because he’s eligible but because the royal family has identified and nominated at the royal family meeting and identified as a successor and no dispute had risen.”

Court proceedings below: