Bloem man banned from owning pets after neglect led to 2 dogs’ deaths

A Bloemfontein man has been banned from owning pets after his two dogs died from severe dehydration and heat stroke in his car.

Macro Terblanche was sentenced by the Bloemfontein Regional Court after he was found guilty on five counts of animal cruelty.

Terblanche left the dogs on a Sunday after he consumed a large amount of alcohol and forgot where his vehicle was parked.

Bloemfontein SPCA Investigation Inspector Werner Botha says the two Dachshunds died whilst trapped in the car without food and water.

“The case come after a man left the dogs in a warm car for five days after he became intoxicated. The court granted 36 months of correctional supervision as well as life denial of ownership. The lifelong of ownership is extremely important as it ensure that he will not have ownership of any animal for the rest of his natural life.”