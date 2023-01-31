The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) spokesperson Keshvi Nair says that tigers belong in the wild and when they go to residential areas they put communities at risk.

Nair says they have not yet received confirmation on the capture of the tigress that was spotted roaming in Edenvale, east of Johannesburg, on Monday.

The tigress is a nine-month-old cub.

About two weeks ago, another tigress escaped from an enclosure on a small holding in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg.

Eight-year-old Sheba was captured and euthanised.

The video below is reporting on the euthanising of Sheba: