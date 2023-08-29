Animal welfare organisation the SPCA in Louis Trichardt in Limpopo has opened a case of animal cruelty against a pastor at Sinthumule.

This follows a video being circulated on social media showcasing a pastor and the congregation allegedly abusing an owl by sprinkling salt granules and anointing oil on it. The owl was apparently caught from an electric pole at the church premises. The pastor and the congregants allegedly suspected its perching at the pole to be witchcraft related.

The church wouldn’t comment.

SPCA senior inspector, Lawrence Khodobo says they have decided to pursue the matter as the owl was hurt and distressed in the process.

“We opened a case of cruelty against a pastor and his followers because of the video that was circulating on social media which we as the SPCA we saw it and it’s unacceptable where an owl was tortured. In terms of the animal protection act, anyone who contravenes that act, can be charged a fine, with an amount that does not exceed R40 000 or imprisonment for not more than 12 months.”