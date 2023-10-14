ANC calls special NEC meeting to resolve member integrity cases

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC ) has called for a Special NEC meeting to deal with and finalise all the cases of its members who have appeared before its Integrity Commission.

This came out at its three-day NEC meeting under way in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, as the party intensifies efforts to renew itself.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the gathering of the party’s top brass, its Secretary General Fikile Mbalula says they have almost 100 cases of members who have appeared before the commission including President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Phala Phala saga.