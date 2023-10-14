Seven killed in Mpumalanga collision between minibus taxi and truck

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Police are investigating the cause of a collision between a minibus taxi and a truck on the N4 toll road near Middelburg, Mpumalanga.

Seven people were killed in the collision which happened last night.

The Community Safety Department says nine other people were injured, six of them seriously.

They have been taken to various hospitals in Middelburg. The taxi was travelling from Johannesburg to Mozambique.

The department’s spokesperson Moeti Mmusi says the deceased include six taxi passengers and the driver.

“This happened when a minibus that was reportedly travelling from Johannesburg to Mozambique seemingly lost control and rolled several times but also been hit by a truck; it is not clear what has led to this crash but the investigation is already underway.

Six more people who were mainly passages sustained serious injuries while three other people escaped with slight injuries.”

In March 2020, a crash with eerily similar details happened on the N4 toll road in Hectorspruit near Komatipoort. A minibus taxi which was travelling from Johannesburg to Mozambique collided head-on with a truck killing seven people, including the driver.

The truck driver and seven other passengers were rushed to different hospitals for medical attention.

