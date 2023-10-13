SCA dismisses Zuma’s appeal against Maughan and Downer

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Friday unanimously dismisses former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution appeal against Adv Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

The private prosecution stems from Zuma’s ongoing legal battles, with the former president seeking to hold Downer and Maughan accountable for their roles in his legal affairs.

The SCA’s decision upholds the High Court’s ruling that Zuma’s private prosecution was an abuse of the legal process.

The court’s conclusion was based on various factors, including the grounds presented by Downer and Maughan, as well as arguments from amici, third-party experts or interested parties.

This ruling narrows the scope of the appeal and stands until set aside by a court with competent jurisdiction.

The court’s conclusion was based on a number of factors, including the arguments presented by Downer and Maughan, as well as arguments from amici, third party experts or interested parties.

“This decision limits the scope of the appeal and will remain in effect until reversed by a court of competent jurisdiction,” the order reads.