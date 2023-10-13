Five people arrested for allegedly attacking officers in Eden Park

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Gauteng police have arrested five people in connection with the attacks on police officer in Eden Park in Ekurhuleni.

This follows a social media video that shows residents of Eden Park attacking police officers who were on a routine patrol.

Among those arrested is the driver of the vehicle that police had stopped in an attempt to search it before they were attacked.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has reiterated that those that seek to undermine the authority of the state will be dealt with decisively.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili says the suspects were arrested during the early hours of Friday morning.

“The suspects, aged between 32 and 57 will be charged with obstructing police in the execution of their duties, attack on police officers, assault on police officers, attempted robbery of a firearm. The driver will face an additional charge of reckless and negligent driving. They will be appearing before the Palmridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday the 16th of October 2023,” explains Muridili.

Muridili says such behaviour towards law enforcement officers cannot be tolerated.

“The management is concerned that this is a second incident in a week, as the station commander was attacked when he was attending to an assault case. His attacker was fortunately arrested and was denied bail when he appeared in court.”