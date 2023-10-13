Senzo Meyiwa murder case resumes today

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The trial-within-a-trial is expected to commence on Friday, in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the soccer star in October 2014 in Vosloorus east of Johannesburg.

Meyiwa was at the home of singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother when he was gunned down.

On Wednesday, the state wanted to lead evidence related to the confession of two of the accused.

However, advocate Sipho Ramosepele, the lawyer for the two accused wanted to challenge the admissibility of the confessions.

Ramosepele says his clients were assaulted and coerced into signing the confession statements.

“My instructions are that he never made any statements.”

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng: “So your client denies making a statement, and he denies making a confession, and he also denies making admissions?”

Ramosepele: “Indeed so my Lord. The making of the statement needs to be clarified because he says a statement was brought to him, he was assaulted and coerced to sign that statement.”

