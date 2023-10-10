Motorists encouraged to renew vehicle and driver’s licences

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) has called on motorists to take advantage of the grace period for lifting all enforcement orders.

In August, the RTIA lifted enforcement orders issued for old traffic fines, which prevented motorists renewing their vehicle or driving licences.

The agency agreed to do so after the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse’s lobbied following complaints that traffic authorities were using old fines to issue enforcement orders and demand payment before allowing licence renewals.

The RTIA is part of the Transport Month Campaign under the theme “Siyakha, we are building”.

RTIA spokesperson, Monde Mkalipi, “This means that even if road users had infringement notices that could not honor in terms of resolving them, during this time the RTIA is calling upon road users to come forward and renew their licence discs or renew their driving licences. It means road users would not be expected to, not necessarily make any payments for now. If you have committed an infringement, you can come forward and get fifty per cent discount.”