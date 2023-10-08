SAWS warns of extreme weather conditions for most parts of SA

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South Africa Weather Service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions on Monday over the western and southern parts of North West, parts of the Free State, the northern and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the extreme south-western parts of Gauteng.

The Service says the heatwave in some parts of Limpopo is decreasing.

Forecaster Luthando Masimini says the worst affected areas are Lephalale, Thabazimbi, Bela-Bela, Vaalwater, Modimole and Mokopane.

“Nothing is expected on Monday as temperatures continue to drop we are going to wake up in the cloudy weather on Monday with some rain even expected for the low veld areas on Monday. Temperatures will be nice and cooler compared to the past few days.”

Meanwhile, the Weather Service has issued a yellow level two warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding along the coast between Port Alfred and Port Edward of the Eastern Cape until and including Tuesday.

It has also issued a yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms and damaging winds as well as small hail over the eastern part of the Free State and the central and south-eastern parts of the North West on Monday.

SAWS issues several weather warnings for parts of Western, Eastern Cape: