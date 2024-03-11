SAWS warns of high temperatures across the country

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Weather Service has warned KwaZulu-Natal residents to brace themselves for extreme high temperatures tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to rise as high as 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the province.

A heatwave warning has also been issued for several provinces including the Northern and Eastern Cape, North West, Gauteng, Free State and Limpopo. In the Northern Cape areas such as Upington and Kakamas are expected to peak at 42 degrees Celsius between today and tomorrow.

Forecaster Siphesihle Dlamini has more on the extreme weather conditions in KwaZulu-Natal. “Tomorrow is quite warm as compared to today when we are looking over KZN. So, the temperatures are going to be hot over most parts of the province; some areas might be reaching 39 into 40 degrees,” says Dlamini.

“Because the discomfort is quite promising over mostly the north-eastern parts, I will really advise that people can just avoid being exposed to the sun because that might also cause some irritation to your skin,” adds Dlamini.

