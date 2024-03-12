Heatwave sparks water shortages in parts of SA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The heatwave has continued in several provinces, including Gauteng, Northern and Eastern Cape, North West, Limpopo, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

On Monday, the South African Weather Services (SAWS) warned that the extremely high temperatures which would peak at plus 37 Degrees Celsius would continue until Tuesday.

The Limpopo Municipal Authorities say the heatwave is to blame for the water shortages in and around Polokwane.

The Municipal Spokesperson, Thipa Selala says the extreme weather temperatures have contributed to the decrease in reservoir levels.

Selala says, “Polokwane Municipality is facing an unprecedented water shortage due to persistently high temperatures. Reservoirs have dropped to their lowest, with some sitting at 0%. Polokwane Municipality urgently appeals to everyone to join hands in conserving water: use water sparingly let us work together to ensure that everyone has water.”

Randburg

Some residents of Randburg north of Johannesburg are still without water, which is making it difficult for them to cope with the scorching heat.

The Joburg EMS spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi says, “Residents are urged to stay hydrated and drink lots of water. Try and avoid direct sunlight. Those working directly in the sunlight take regular breaks. Exposure to these extreme temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion, heat cramps, exposure to extremely high temperatures can lead to heat stroke.”

VIDEO: Impact of extreme weather and poor infrastructure on society:



-Additional reporting by Horisani Sithole