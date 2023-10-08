Last of three submariners to be laid to rest in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The last of the three submariners who tragically lost their lives at sea, Master Warrant Officer William Mathipa, will be laid to rest at Ga-Dikgale outside Polokwane in Limpopo today.

The other two, Lieutenant Commander Gillian Hector and Warrant Officer Lucas Mojela were laid to rest in Cape Town and at Ga-Matlala outside Polokwane last week and yesterday respectively.

They were swept by high seas during a vertical transfer exercise involving the South African Air Force Maritime helicopter and the SA Navy’s submarine.

SA Navy Vice Admiral Monde Lobese says the tragedy has shocked navy chiefs from various countries across the world.

“The news about this tragedy strikes a chord with all the chiefs of navies present. I met so many navy chiefs from across the world including the USA, Germany, Brazil, Israel, New Zealand Australia, Angola, Kenya and many others who expressed their sincere condolences for this tragedy.”