A memorial service will be held in Cape Town today for three submariners who lost their lives at sea last week.

48-year-old Master Warrant Officer William Malesela Mathipa, 42-year-old Warrant Officer Class One Mokwapa Mojela, and the 32-year-old Lieutenant Commander Gillian Hector got swept off a submarine near Kommetjie by huge waves.

The sub was involved in a transfer operation of personnel from a Lynx helicopter when tragedy struck.

Naval officials and family members are expected at the service.

The South African Navy has since said an inquiry will be held into the cause of the SAS Manthatisi submarine accident.

It says safety precautions and protocols were in place during the operation before the members were washed off the vessel’s deck by strong waves.

The navy says the inquiry will also assist in establishing ways to prevent future accidents.

