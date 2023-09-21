The South African National Defence Force have released the names of the three sub-mariners who tragically lost their lives in Kommetjie, on Wednesday.

They are: Lieutenant Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector, Master Warrant Officer William Masela Mathipa and Warrant Officer Class One Mmokwapa Lucas Mojela.

The SANDF says that they were conducting a naval exercise involving the SAS MANTHATISI submarine and other navy vessels about one nautical mile off shore near the Slangkop Lighthouse.

Seven mariners were swept off the submarine’s bow by high waves.