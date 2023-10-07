“People of Western Cape have confidence in the ANC”

Reading Time: < 1 minutes
African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson in the Western Cape, Muhammad Khalid Sayed, says the people of the province have confidence in the party.
The ANC will be hosting its 2019 elections manifesto review in Khayelitsha tomorrow to discuss the progress it has made in the province since the last national elections.
Sayed says they have been engaging communities across the province.
“People have raised critical issues where we need to ensure that we need to improve with regards to our 2019 manifesto. People have raised issues around corruption, crime and the slow pace of transformation in our economy. Many people have also raised the fact that since 1994 we’ve come a long way.”
