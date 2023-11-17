7000 people murdered in the second quarter: SAPS

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

South African Police Service (SAPS) Major General, Norman Sekhukhune, says nearly 7000 people were murdered during July and the end of September this year.

Sekhukhune, briefed the Parliament’s Police Committee on the crime statistics for the period under review.

Police top brass have told the committee that although crime remains high, they are seeing positive trends emerging since the previous quarter.

Sekhukhune says, “6 945 murders have been reported. That is a reduction of 49 compared to the comparable quarter, 7004 before. Sexual offences – 13 090, a reduction of 193, attempted murders 6911 reported, an increase of 756.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele says there is continuous improvement in the fight against crime.

Cele says crime prevention operations like Operation Shanela are proactive, preventative and bearing fruit.

He acknowledges though that crime levels remain stubborn and that people have the right to be disturbed by it.

“Indeed we think we are getting direction, but we are not saying crime is at acceptable levels in South Africa.”

VIDEO | Cele briefs the media on crime statistics for the second quarter of 2023/24 financial year: