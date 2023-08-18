A 47-year-old woman has been murdered in the Ntloya village in Elliotdale in the Eastern Cape.

Community members found the woman’s body with multiple stab wounds in her home on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Majola Nkohli is calling on anyone with information to come forward.

“The body of a 47 year woman was found with open wounds. Our team of detectives are following all leads. Anyone who can assist with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect is urged to contact the investigating officer Detective Siziphiwe Pali of Elliotdale SAPS on 047 577 4500 0r 078 134 9601.”

Meanwhile Police Minister Bheki Cele will on Friday present the quarterly crime statistics.

The statistics will reflect the crimes that the South African Police Service has detected and reported from the 1st of April to the 30th of June this year.

Most contact crimes showed an increase for the period January to March 2023 compared to the same period last year.