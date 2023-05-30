Twenty-three more Cholera cases have been recorded in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria in the last 24 hours. This as the City of Tshwane is scrambling to find the source of the disease in the area.

The death toll in Hammanskraal stands at 23.

The City has now roped in the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the Medical Research Council and the Water Institute to assist in establishing the source.

The City’s Themba water treatment plant, its fire hydrants, and water tankers have all tested negative for Cholera.

Briefing the media in Pretoria on Tuesday, the executive mayor Cilliers Brink says they are not giving up on finding the source.

“So, the important point is not to simply give up because if cases are rising we have to determine the source. Whatever the expertise, we are determined to tap into that resource and to have them assist us to say this is what you’re doing right and what you are doing wrong and help correlate or resolve, were certainly not giving up.”

Update into Hammanskraal cholera outbreak investigation: