The Department of Correctional Services has welcomed the increase in the matric pass rate of inmates for the 2022 academic year.

A total of 233 inmates wrote their matric exams across the different centres in the country.

The inmates received a 95% pass rate.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says formal education remains imperative in redefining the lives of inmates.

“So as department we give the necessary support to ensure that we equip our inmates and we train educators and even our facilities so we are pleased to see numbers increasing from 89% to 90 %. So it does say that there is good work being done by the department.”