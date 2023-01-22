The Minister of Justice and Correctional Service, Ronald Lamola, will on Monday release the matric results for inmates as St Albans Correctional Centre in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

The department says the 2022 academic year once again placed education behind bars as a pinnacle of purpose in redefining the lives of inmates.

“The results show that the inmates surpassed the national pass mark. The quality of results in some of the schools is impressive with 100% bachelor passes.”

The department adds that formal education remains a major factor of rehabilitation and helps inmates to transit into transformation agents for the society.

Meanwhile, numbers released by the Department of Higher Education and Training show that the National Pass Rate has not moved since 2011 and holds, managing to stay above 70%.

In 2021 there was a slight improvement with the pass rate moving by 0.2% – from 2020’s 76.2% to 2021’s 76.4%.

Department of Basic Education matric results technical briefing: