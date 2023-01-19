Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will release the National Senior Certificate exam results on Thursday evening in Randburg, north of Johannesburg. This will be followed by individual results that will be released at midnight.

Earlier, Motshekga congratulated 2022’s top matric achievers at a celebratory breakfast. She said it was a tough exam as the department had close to one million learners writing.

“It’s a group that demonstrated high levels of resilience because you were in the storm of Covid and lost two years of teaching time and you showed that when confronted with a crisis you stepped up.”

“We’ve been together on this journey for 12 years peaked at the right time, on behalf of the government we salute the class of 2022 to us you are the trailblazers,” she said.

Minister Angie Motshekga thanks and praises Class of 2022 top achievers



Parents and pupils bursting with excitement and pride as the education minister addressed them. Over 900 000 learners sat for the exams. Quality assurer UMALUSI approved the results on Monday.

SABC NEWS reporter Mahlako Komane is in conversation with top achievers in the senior certificate examinations.

SABC reporter Kim Daniels has taken to the streets of Gqaberha to hear the thoughts of young people ahead of the results.

“In university, I heard you’re going to have fun. You are going to find a group of friends that you are not familiar with and you are gonna learn about their experiences, and their cultures. Because we are gonna have different backgrounds so I am excited about that,” says one learner.

Another one adds, “Yeah a little because it’s going to be outside of the home. It’s going to have me doing a lot of self-work to know exactly what I want to stand up for myself more.”