The Congress of South African Students (COSAS), has criticised the release of matric results a week after schools and tertiary institutions opened for the new academic year.

COSAS president general, Skhalo Mahladisa, says the Department of Basic Education and Higher Education must improve their working relations for the benefit of students.

The 2022 matric results are set to be released on Thursday evening. The release of the results will be preceded by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s breakfast engagement with top matric achievers from all 9 provinces where more than a million matric learners wrote the exam. Motshekga will officially announce the National Senior Certificate matric results in Randburg, north of Johannesburg.

Quality assurer, Umalusi, approved the results on Monday.

Quality assurer, Umalusi, approved the results on Monday.

South African Democratic Teachers' Union's (SADTU), Mugwena Maluleke is optimistic about the results. "And therefore it is justifiable that the marking, the moderation and the final approval of these particular outcomes would've taken much longer in order to ensure that there's reliability of the outcome but also that the quality is not compromised. Our appeal therefore is that let's rally behind our students and their parents as they will be making choices about their future. And give them the support that they require." Maluleke adds.

On Wednesday scores of learners who wrote the IEB matric exams received their matric results.