The Basic Education department says the 2022 matric results show a significant improvement with the overall national pass rate increasing by 3.7% to 80.1%, the highest since 2019. Over 920 000 matric learners wrote the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.

Individual results will be available on the department’s website from midnight tonight.

Minister Angie Motshkga announces last year’s National Senior Certificate (NSC) results in Randburg, north of Johannesburg on Thursday. Motshekga says despite numerous challenges all provinces scored a pass rate of above 70%.

“So programme direct and MECs the 2022 NSC pass rate has reached 80.1%, the pass rate the second highest since 2019. Which is an improvement of 3.7% from last year. The number of bachelor’s passes has increased and is an improvement and is an improvement by 8.9%. The number of diploma passes has improved which means there’s an improvement to the left.”

In conversation with Minister Motshekga on matric pass rate:

Second chance programme

Deputy Minister of Basic Education Reginah Mhaule has encouraged matric learners who didn’t pass to make use of the department’s second chance programme to register in order to repeat grade 12.

Mhaule says those who didn’t pass should not lose hope. “There’s still life and there’s a second chance. We appeal to all our learners out there those who didn’t make it that they will be given a second chance. The Department of Basic Education is caring. Rome was not built in a day but we congratulate those who made it.”

Western Cape

More than 70 000 matrics from the Class of 2022 are expected to get their results in the Western Cape on Friday. A prayer meeting was held for the class of 2022 at Hillcrest Secondary School in Mossel Bay. Community leader, Dawid Kamfer, says those who are disappointed need the support of their communities.

“There’s still life after tomorrow. It’s not the end of the world. We ask our community leaders, parents, and teachers to pray for our kids, to tell them to listen there’s still hope after tomorrow,“ says Kamfer.

Western Cape’s David Maynier proud of Matric Class of 2022: