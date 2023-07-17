MEC for Education in the Eastern Cape Fundile Gade says the results of the mid-term examinations indicate that they are on the right track to achieve an 80% pass rate for the 2023 matric class.

He says rural districts have shown a significant improvement in performance. Briefing the media in East London on the readiness for the third quarter, Gade says there is enough time to focus on subjects that are proving to be difficult.

“Districts will organise a set of learner support special intervention classes, learner camps extending our programmes with specialised learner support material on the exam tips, examination guidelines the HODs to guide and motivate them.”