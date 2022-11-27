A 20-year-old Limpopo matric learner has been found dead with stab wounds during a school camp at the Ben Hlongwane High School in Tsamahantsi, outside Mokopane.

Philemon Nkomo’s body was found in the early hours of Sunday morning on the school premises. Nkomo has been camping with other learners at the school since the 28th of last month to prepare for matric exams.

The school says the learner had been upset after he was ordered to wash dishes as punishment for misbehaving.

Philemon’s mother Maria Nkomo broke into tears as she is struggling to take the pain of losing her firstborn child.

“I spoke with him for the last time and saw him on the 18. It’s painful and not acceptable what happened to my son. I never thought he would come back dead from school camp. I was hoping that he will complete his studies and change my situation here at home.”

Second incident

November 28th marks the end of exams for grade 12 learners at Ben Hlongwane high school.

The School Governing Body chairperson, Patrick Baloyi says Nkomo’s death has shocked them.

“Actually they said he must wash the dish early in the morning that guy said no I cannot wash the dish, it’s better I go home and eat at home. It’s unfortunate, it doesn’t sit as well as it happened. I don’t know how,” adds Baloyi.

Nkomo’s death marks the second incident in the Province where Matriculants lost their lives. Last week, a grade 12 learner, Gift Mitchel from Leagathoko Secondary School in Burgersfort drowned in a local river.

The spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education, Elijah Mhlanga appeals to communities to help protect learners.

“The Department of Education is saddened by the death of two learners, these are Grade 12 learners who are currently busy with exams. We received a report that one drowned and the circumstances around that are being investigated the police are involved the other one reported that he was stabbed to death also the police are assisting with the investigation. We are worried that we are losing learners under dubious circumstances.”

The Department of Education says learners from Ben Hlongwane High School will be provided with counselling before writing their final exam on Monday.