Limpopo matric learner opens makeshift gym in his village

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Passion for physical fitness and the desire to keep young people on the straight and narrow has prompted a Limpopo matric learner to open a makeshift gym.

Eighteen-year-old Mpho Mudau from Ngwenani-ya-Mapholi near Thohoyandou has set up a fitness centre made of recycled materials.

The gym attracts young people from the villages and surrounding areas. Mudau says his aim is to encourage young people not to focus on destructive activities.

“I started my own gym in 2019, I started creating my own equipment using cement, and then I started creating my own training at home. There were a few people who were interested in what I was doing and came to join me.

“My aim right now is that many people join me so that they can leave that other life that does not give them a future. As you know, the gym helps you relax your mind and also helps you stay fit, so you won’t get affected by any diseases.”

Meanwhile, Ngenwani-ya-Mapholi community leader Rembuluwani Libunyu has praised Ndou for the initiative.

“This gym helps them to be disciplined and to stay away from the street for drug abuse prevention. What I can advise them is that they should not feel strong enough to fight with anyone out there.

Related video | Resurgence of boxing empowering youth in Limpopo: