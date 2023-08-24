The Chairperson of the 15th BRICS Summit, President Cyril Ramaphosa will wrap up the three-day gathering at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The BRICS Business Council has made several recommendations in its report aimed at enhancing economic ties among BRICS member countries over the next decade.

The Council has pledged to drive trade and investment across all sectors to contribute to the fair-trade balance.

The Council’s Chairperson, Busi Mabuza says, “We believe that we haven’t made a dent in terms of our market share in those economies. So the discussion on trade into the BRICS nations in agribusiness has been fantastic.

“Energy solutions inbound into the country and into the continent, we have nations that have the technologies, both renewable and the old technologies but we want the investment here because this is where the supply deficit is being experienced and is hitting us,” adds Mabuza.