Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza is confident that his team will definitely survive relegation this season.

Chippa suffered a 3-0 defeat against reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria on Saturday.

The Eastern Cape side finished the match with just 10-man after defender Sandile Mthethwa was sent-off in the second half.

Chippa are not safe from relegation after the defeat on Saturday. They are in 12th position with 22 points in 22 games, while the bottom four teams are on 20 points.

Mapeza says they cannot think of reaching the top eight position. – Report by Vincent Sitsula

