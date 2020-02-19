Police in Limpopo at the site where one of the children's body, allegedly killed by their father was found.

A 50-year-old suspect, who allegedly killed his four children at ga-Phasha Selatole village, Limpopo, was arrested on Tuesday evening.

The man was arrested after in a well-coordinated Intelligence driven operation by the police that was manned by members from Burgersfort Crime Intelligence, Mecklenburg Detectives, K9, and Malipsdrift Visible Policing.

The suspect, who was driving in a vehicle together with another person, was cornered at ga-Phasha village after he was followed to this area from an unknown location.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says the suspect will appear before Mecklenburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba hailed all members who took part in the operation for arrest.

Ledwaba says, “The brutal killings of these innocent souls is completely deplorable. We take this opportunity to thank community members for assisting the police in locating the suspect.”

The suspect faces four counts of murder.