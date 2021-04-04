Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson, Zinhle Mali, says the KZN accident occurred when the group was enroute to a wedding.

At least 10 people have died in three separate crashes in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Gauteng.

Four people passed on and 25 others are recuperating in hospital after a light delivery vehicle overturned on the N2 near oPhongolo in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Road Traffic Inspectorate Spokesperson, Zinhle Mali, says the vehicle was taking people to a wedding.

“The tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control and overturn. The injured were taken to Tshelejuba Hospital. Four counts of culpable homicide are investigated,” says Mali.

In Gauteng, on Saturday three people died and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a bakkie and a Fortuner on the N1 North, near the Vanderbijlpark offramp.

ER24 says a man believed to be in his 40s was found entrapped in the wreckage of the bakkie. He showed no signs of life and was declared dead on rescue officials’ arrival.

A man and a woman believed to be in-laws and in their late 20s/30s, were found entrapped in the Fortuner. They too showed no signs of life and were declared dead on the scene.

Three people were also killed and several others injured during a fatal crash on the R101 road between Polokwane and Pretoria. Limpopo Transport Spokesperson, Mike Malinga, says the road is currently closed, as authorities clear the scene.

“R101 is currently closed between Maubane and Pienaars, following a fatal accident involving two sedans. Three people have so far been confirmed dead. Motorists are advised to use the N1 while emergency workers clear the scene. The cause for the accident is not yet known and is still under investigation.” Additional reporting Pimani Baloyi